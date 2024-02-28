Army called in amid fresh tension in Manipur

February 28, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - Imphal

The Army was called in as fresh tension mounted in Manipur on Tuesday and four columns of the Assam Rifles were deployed in Imphal East after a senior police officer was abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, from his residence, officials said.

The officer, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, posted in the operations wing of the Manipur Police, was rescued after a swift action by police and security forces, the officials said.

The officer has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Giving details of the incident that took place around 7 pm on Tuesday, the officials said that a group of cadres owing allegiance to the Arambai Tenggol attacked the house of Kumar at Wangkhei in Imphal East.

The reason for this indiscriminate firing was that the officer concerned had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, the officials said.

Following the arrests, a group of Meira Paibis (Meitei women group) had protested and blocked roads demanding their release.

In the Tuesday evening attack, armed cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol ransacked the house and damaged at least four vehicles with gunfire, they said.

Detailing the chaotic events, M. Kulla, the police officer's father, explained, "We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but all of a sudden they started firing at the vehicles and properties. So we had to rush inside and lock ourselves." The father, according to the officials, called his son and informed about the incident.

The officer rushed with his team only to be abducted as they were outnumbered by the cadres allegedly belonging to the Arambai Tenggol.

The Manipur Police acted promptly, mobilising forces to launch a successful rescue operation, ensuring Mr. Kumar's safe return within hours.

Army called in

The State government had to take help of the Army as the situation worded after the rescue efforts.

Officials said that four columns of the Assam Rifles were requisitioned and deployed around the area where the incident took place. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is not applicable in valley areas.

The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, functions under the operational command of the Army.

The region has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, with over 180 casualties reported after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, constituting around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts.

