Army braces for Pakistan reprisal

In the aftermath of the cross-border raid on a Pakistani post across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, the Army is bracing for counter attacks by Pakistan.

“After the raid became public, the Pakistan Army will be under pressure to prove themselves. We took revenge, they will try to take counter-revenge,” a defence source said on Wednesday.

The source said the Army was adequately prepared along the border even as the sides continued exchange of fire.

“After such incidents, everyone is on alert. Usually after a major incident, firing continues for 2-3 days before tapering off,” he stated.

The precautionary measures, include minimising outside movements and being in cover. “In this period, administrative movement is curtailed so that we don’t present larger and frequent targets,” the source observed.

However, Pakistan had denied any such raid taking place with spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor saying that, “Indian media’s claim is continuation of their self-defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience.”

On Monday evening, a small Indian Army team of Ghatak commandos carried out a local tactical- level raid on a temporary Pakistani post 250-300 metres inside the LoC in which at least three soldiers were killed and one injured.

This came two days after four Indian Army personnel of a patrol team were killed in a Pakistani ambush.

In addition, this time of the year is considered a sensitive period and there is a general alert at all installations. Intelligence inputs have also warned of possible suicide attacks on BSF and Army camps in Kashmir.

“We have sensitive dates and there are also internal alerts. This period from New Year to Republic Day is a longish period,” the source added.