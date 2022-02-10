Army begins RFID tagging of ammunition inventory

NEW DELHI

It will lead to increased efficiency in technical activities and cut costs, it says

The Army has commenced Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory, which it said would lead to increased efficiency in technical activities carried out in ammunition depots and reduce inventory carrying costs.

“The first consignment of RFID tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56mm ammunition, was despatched from Ammunition Factory Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) Pulgaon,” the Army said in a statement.

The RFID implementation is being steered by the Army’s Ordnance Services Directorate in conjunction with Munitions India Limited (MIL), Pune, the newly created DPSU post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB), the statement said. The RFID tagging is in conformity with global standards in consultation with GS-1 India, a global standards organisation set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, it stated.

The RFID tags will be interpreted and used for asset tracking by the Enterprise Resource Application run by the Computerised Inventory Control Group (CICG) of the Ordnance Services Directorate, the Army said.

“The endeavour will make ammunition storage and use by soldiers safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army,” it noted.