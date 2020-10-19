Army apprehends Chinese soldier in Demchok sector

NEW DELHI

19 October 2020

The PLA soldier strayed across the LAC, the Army said

A Chinese soldier was apprehended in Demchok sector in Eastern Ladakh after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Army said on Monday. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long.

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the Army said in a statement. A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier, it stated.

As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul–Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities, the Army said.

There is heavy deployment of troops and equipment along the LAC on both sides since the beginning of the standoff in May after ingress by PLA troops in several locations in Eastern Ladakh.