Army, Air Force conduct multi domain exercise in Eastern Theatre

March 24, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Vayu Prahar exercise enabled coordination and rehearsal among various agencies for quick mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash

The Army and the Air force jointly conducted a multi domain air-land exercise — Vayu Prahar — in the Eastern Theatre to validate joint plans for synergised multiple domain operations, defence sources said.

“The scope of the joint exercise held in the second week of March included rapid mobilisation of an earmarked Rapid Reaction Force from the hinterland to undertake air-landed operations in a nominated Advance Landing Ground,” a defence source said. The air-landed force further executed contingency tasks as per a realistic exercise scenario in challenging high-altitude terrain conditions, the source stated.

Multi-domain operations aim to orchestrate military activities across all domains to deliver converging effects, officials said.

The conduct of Vayu Prahar exercise enabled coordination and rehearsal among various agencies for quick mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces within a theatre which can be executed across theatres, sources said.

“The exercise validated and refined procedures quintessential for synergised joint operations,” the source said, adding Army formations, Special Forces along with Indian Air Force participated in the 96-hour exercise in the Eastern Theatre.

