Watch: Armstrong’s murder and unanswered questions | Focus Tamil Nadu

On the night of July 5, an armed gang hacked to death Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president Armstrong, in Perambur.

In less than 24 hours, the police announced that 11 persons had been arrested including eight assailants who surrendered.

Quickly ruling out any political angle to the murder, the then police commissioner Sandeep Rathore, who has since been shunted out, claimed this murder was an act of revenge. According to him, the assailants had struck to avenge the death of gangster Arcot Suresh who was killed last year.

The BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded a CBI probe. Tamil Nadu has witnessed many such sensational murders over the last 30 years. We look at the daring Egmore court murder case, the Kiruttinan and Aladi Aruna cases, and more.

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan