Arms recovered near Jammu border: BSF

BSF troops recovered a huge consignment of arms and ammunitions from Akhnoor near the International Border area. Photo: Twitter@bsf_jammu

April 07, 2022 15:38 IST

Recovery averted a major tragedy, says BSF spokesman

Arms and ammunition have been recovered near the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during a special search operation launched in sub-sector Pargwal and “averted a major tragedy”, a BSF spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds, two rifle magazines, two pistols [made in Italy], 40 rounds and four pistol magazines were recovered from a bag,” the spokesman stated.

There were intelligence inputs about Pakistan based anti-national elements likely to attempt to smuggle weapons. “The BSF troops were kept on a high alert and the area between fencing and the IB was regularly patrolled,” the BSF added.