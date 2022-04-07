National

Arms recovered near Jammu border: BSF

BSF troops recovered a huge consignment of arms and ammunitions from Akhnoor near the International Border area. Photo: Twitter@bsf_jammu
The Hindu Bureau JAMMU April 07, 2022 15:38 IST
Updated: April 07, 2022 15:38 IST

Arms and ammunition have been recovered near the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during a special search operation launched in sub-sector Pargwal and “averted a major tragedy”, a BSF spokesman said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“One AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds, two rifle magazines, two pistols [made in Italy], 40 rounds and four pistol magazines were recovered from a bag,” the spokesman stated.

There were intelligence inputs about Pakistan based anti-national elements likely to attempt to smuggle weapons. “The BSF troops were kept on a high alert and the area between fencing and the IB was regularly patrolled,” the BSF added.

Related Topics
terrorism (crime)
Read more...