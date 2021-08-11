Arms recovered during search operation in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar:

11 August 2021 13:18 IST

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during searches in Gurez sector near the LoC in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Army and police conducted a joint search operation in Tarbal area of Gurez sector on Wednesday morning, the officials said. They said during the searches, the security forces recovered three AK rifles, 12 AK magazines, 358 AK rounds, two pistols, four pistol magazines and six hand grenades.

