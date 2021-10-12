Arms licensing case: CBI raids residence of former advisor to J&K L-G

CBI conducts raids in J&K, Delhi and M.P.

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at more than 40 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in connection with the issuance of a large number of arms licences allegedly to ineligible people.

“The searches are being carried out on the premises linked to 25 individuals and bureaucrats, including Baseer Ahmad Khan, the former advisor to J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, in Srinagar,” said a CBI official.

Mr. Khan, a retired IAS officer, was removed from the post of advisor to the Lieutenant-Governor earlier this month, following a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is alleged that over 2.78 lakh arms licences were issued to ineligible people in J&K from 2012 to 2016. In July, the agency searched the premises of several officials who had earlier served as District Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates in the erstwhile State.

The CBI had taken over two cases related to the bulk issuance of arms licences in October 2018, from the vigilance organisation police stations in J&K. The alleged scam was first detected during an investigation by the Rajasthan police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2017, in which more than 50 people were arrested.

Further probe by the agency revealed a nexus between certain gun dealers and public servants, through which non-residents were granted arms licences by the authorities concerned. In March 2020, the agency arrested an IAS official, Rajiv Ranjan, along with another accused, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui.