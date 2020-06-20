Arms-laden drone downed in J&K

Jammu

20 June 2020 10:21 IST

The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of border outpost Pansar around 5.10 a.m., according to officials.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a made-in-China hexacopter drone from Pakistan, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and grenades, along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The drone carried a U.S.-made M4 carbine, two magazines and seven Chinese grenades. “The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into India. Accordingly, the troops were on high alert,” a BSF statement said.

Around 5.10 a.m., a patrol party noticed the drone coming from Pakistan, it said.

“The drone was at a height of 150-200 ft within Indian territory. The alert troops shot it down. The drone is made in China and weighs 17.5 kg. The payload capacity of the hexacopter is on the higher side,” the statement said.

Earlier, sophisticated weapons were dropped by such drones in Punjab.