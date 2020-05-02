Armed forces to salute Corona warriors tomorrow

As part of a flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to thank the Corona warriors on Sunday, the national capital will see both fighters and transports flying between 1000-1100 hours, an Army spokesperson said on Saturday.

The nation will witness fly-pasts by fighter and transport aircraft at multiple locations.

“The aerial salute from the armed forces will be flown as low as 500 meters so that everyone is able to witness the same from the safety of their homes. Military bands all over the country will visit various civil hospitals treating Corona patients to express their gratitude by playing patriotic tunes,” Army spokesperson Col. Aman Anand said, reading out a statement on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and outlining the various activities.

The events start on Sunday morning with a wreath-laying at the Police Memorial on behalf of all three Service Chiefs to show respect to the sacrifice by police and paramilitary forces.

“Forces have always stood as a wall against all threats to the country and every time our citizens have come out in large numbers and showered their blessings and appreciation towards us”, Col Anand said. “This time, it is our turn to applaud the sacrifice of our Corona warriors.”

This was also to assure the nation that inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the armed forces were fully prepared to address any type of threat, he stated.

To shower petals on hospitals

Helicopters from the IAF and the Navy would fly over hospitals treating patients and shower petals as a tribute to the Corona warriors. Naval helicopters would shower petals on hospitals in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Vizag between 1000-1030 hours.

In the evening, naval ships at sea on the coasts of Mumbai, Porbandar, Karwar, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi and Port Blair would light up and fire flares in solidarity, Col Aman said.

In addition to the Navy, Coast Guard ships would be seen at 24 places, some of which are Porbandar, Okha, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalaore, Kavarati, Karaikal, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatanam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradip, Gopalpur, Sagar Island, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabundur, Hut bay and Campbel Bay.