National

Armed forces suffered due to ‘criminal negligence’ by previous government: Narendra Modi

A view of the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

A view of the National War Memorial in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy PMO

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a group of ex-servicemen ahead of the inauguration of the National War Memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the armed forces and national security suffered due to "criminal negligence" before his government came to power in 2014, in an attack directed at the Congress.

In an address to a group of ex-servicemen ahead of the inauguration of the National War Memorial, Mr. Modi said the previous dispensation put “the family first” while for him it was India first. He said this while referring to the long delay in construction of the memorial mooted decades ago.

The delay by previous governments in construction of national war memorial was an injustice to families of fallen soldiers, Mr. Modi said.

Also Read
A view of the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

PM Modi inaugurates National War Memorial in New Delhi

 

The Prime Minister said crucial decisions related to defence procurement and strengthening the armed forces were pending but his government cleared them on priority basis.

Addressing the ex-servicemen, he said the government will set up three super-specialty hospitals for them.

On the Rafale deal, Mr. Modi said attempts are being made to stop arrival of the fighter aircraft but they will come to nought once the jets start flying in months.

Comments
Related Topics National
memorial
defence
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2019 7:22:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/armed-forces-suffered-due-to-criminal-negligence-by-previous-government-narendra-modi/article26366293.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story