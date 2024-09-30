Armed Forces Special Powers Act extended in hill districts of Manipur for another six months

The Manipur government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the hill districts of the State for another six months, a September 26 notification said.

Effective October 1, the provisions of the Act will be extended to the whole State, except 19 police station limits in seven valley districts, thus maintaining the status quo, since three such notifications were passed since March 2023.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo people in the hills and the Meiteis who have lived in the valley since May 3, 2023. At least 237 people have been killed and more than 60,000 people have been displaced in the violence that continues even after 16 months.

Valley areas exempted

The notification said the “Governor of Manipur is of the opinion that the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire State of Manipur except the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 19 police stations under Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching and Jiribam.”

It added that the “disturbed area” status could not be reviewed and a detailed ground assessment could not be done as “the sister security agencies are preoccupied with maintenance of law and order” and “it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such sensitive matter without detailed assessment.”

The 1958 law gives power to the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in “disturbed areas” to arrest or kill anyone acting in contravention of law, and search any premises without a warrant, and grants them protection from prosecution and legal suits without the Central government’s sanction.

AFSPA is applicable in Manipur since 1981. Manipur, a former Union Territory attained Statehood in 1972. AFSPA existed in the Naga-dominated areas of the UT of Manipur since 1958.

The provisions of the Act were withdrawn from the Imphal Municipality area in 2004.

In April 2022, AFSPA was removed from 15 police station areas in six districts, and from April 1, 2023, the disturbed area notification was withdrawn from four other police stations.

Both the State and Central Governments can issue notifications regarding AFSPA. Currently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues “disturbed area” notifications only for Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The notification for Manipur and Assam are issued by the State Governments.