Armed forces, Coast Guard go all out to mark Yoga Day across the country

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande was the chief guest at the yoga event organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment

June 22, 2023 03:14 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga with Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard personnel onboard INS Vikrant to mark the 9th International Yoga Day, in Kochi on June 21, 2023.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga with Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard personnel onboard INS Vikrant to mark the 9th International Yoga Day, in Kochi on June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed yoga onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi along with Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and over 800 Navy and Coast Guard personnel, including 120 Agniveers to mark the 9th International Yoga Day as the three armed services went all out to mark the day across the length and breadth of the country.

“The Army formed a ‘Bharatmala’ by conducting yoga all along the border areas of the nation, ranging from the eastern extremity of Dong, where the first rays of the Sun fall in India to the sand dunes of Longewala in Rajasthan, where the epic battle was fought in 1971; from the glacial heights of Siachen to the southern tip of Kanyakumari and in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” it said in a statement. “The troops, families including children and defence civilians actively participated in the event. The local populace at all locations was also actively co-opted in the Yoga activities,” the Army said.

Defence Minister, Navy Chief perform yoga with defence personnel on board INS Vikrant

Army Chief General Manoj Pande was the chief guest at the mass yoga event organised at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment while Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari performed yoga along with family members at the Air Force station in New Delhi.

As per protocol

The Navy said that under the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ and ‘Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica’, yoga camps were conducted by units of Western Naval Command as per the Common Yoga Protocol promulgated by the Ministry of Ayush. The Navy said that it actively supported the Yoga Day at a global scale as port calls were done at Chattogram, Bangladesh; Safaga, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Mombasa, Kenya; Toamasina, Madagascar; Muscat, Oman; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; and Dubai, UAE by Indian Navy Ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra and Brahmaputra, respectively.

“In all, as part of the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, nearly 3,500 naval personnel onboard 19 Indian Naval ships have travelled over 35,000 km as ambassadors of yoga in both national and international waters. This includes over 2,400 personnel on 11 ships at foreign ports and international waters,” it added.

