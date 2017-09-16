Arjan Singh, first ever Marshal of the IAF, critically ill

Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh on Saturday evening tweeted RIP to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, even as the Air Force said he was critically ill.
“RIP, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, DSC , you will be remembered by all. My salute to you,” Gen Singh, a former Army chief, said in his tweet, which he later deleted.
However, an IAF statement issued said: “Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh is critically ill. He was admitted in the hospital following a cardiac attack today morning.”
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited him in Army Hospital, the IAF said.
The only Air Force officer to be decorated with the 5-star rank of Marshal of the Air Force, Arjan Singh was the IAF chief from 1964 to 1969. He has also been the Indian ambassador to Switzerland, Vatican and Kenya. He was the Lt Governor of Delhi for a year.
