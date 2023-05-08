ADVERTISEMENT

Areas around high-speed rail stations to be developed along the Japanese line

May 08, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre has signed MoU with Japan International Cooperation Agency for the ‘Station Area Development along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project’

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

In a bid to develop areas flanking high-speed rail stations, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Ministry of Railways have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for ‘Station Area Development along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project’ (SMART).

The MoU was inked for four high-speed stations — Sabarmati, Surat in Gujarat and Virar and Thane in Maharashtra, out of the 12 stations in the route. Surat, Virar and Thane are green field projects while Sabarmati is a brown field development.

The project — SMART envisages to develop surrounding areas of MAHSR stations to enhance accessibility and convenience of commuters and other stakeholders as well as to promote economic activities in the vicinity of station areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project would facilitate and enhance institutional capacity of State governments, municipal corporations and urban development authorities to plan, develop and manage surrounding areas of MAHSR stations.

The MoHUA along with State governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra and JICA are in deliberations with officers from Japan Embassy, JICA HQ, JICA India Office, JICA experts’ team, Ministry of Railways, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, MoHUA, and Town and Country Planning Organization (TPCO) for the project.

The deliberations for ‘Station Area Development Plans’ for Sabarmati, Surat, Virar and Thane HSR stations are being planned to follow the experiences and methodologies adopted in Japan, India and other countries for Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Station Area Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US