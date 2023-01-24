HamberMenu
Are your controversial statements meant to strengthen judiciary: Kapil Sibal's dig at Law Minister Rijiju

His remarks come a day after the Law Minister said there can be a difference of opinion between the government and the judiciary but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on

January 24, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kapil Sibal. File

Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks that the government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary, asking whether his "controversial statements" were meant to strengthen it.

Mr. Sibal's remarks come a day after Mr. Rijiju said there can be a difference of opinion between the government and the judiciary but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on.

Addressing a gathering at the Tis Hazari courts complex in New Delhi to mark Republic Day, Mr. Rijiju said the Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr. Sibal tweeted, "Rijiju: Another gem. 'The Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary...'."

“Are all your (Mr. Rijiju’s) controversial statements meant to strengthen the judiciary,” the former Law Minister asked.

"You might believe it. We lawyers don't," the senior advocate said.

