Are NPS funds safe after Adani crisis, asks Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

February 02, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday asked the Centre to clarify if pension funds were safe following a rout in the Adani Group shares and its cascading effect on stock markets.

Mr. Baghel, whose government recently offered government employees (who joined after 2004) to switch over to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), questioned the investments made by pension fund managers under the New Pension Scheme in the conglomerate’s shares at a time when their prices have tanked.

“We were demanding the ₹17,000 crore NPS money that was not given to us [by the Centre]. That amount is invested with UTI, SBI and LIC, the three [pension] fund managers. Even now when the share market plunged, LIC has paid money to buy shares. Economists and the Government of India should clarify whether the only financial support that the employees have left for their later years in the form of NPS money will be snatched away,” he said.

The shares of several companies of the Adani Group have been enduring a free fall at the bourses since last week following U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report alleging “stock manipulation and accounting fraud”. The ports-to-power conglomerate, however, has denied these charges and said that the allegations were “malicious, unsubstantiated, one-sided”, even calling it a “calculated attack on India”.

Is Adani India?

The Chief Minister also questioned the Adani Group’s response on the Hindenburg Research’s report, calling it an attack on India.

“When we used to speak against the Bharatiya Janata Party, we were tagged as anti-Hindu; when we used to speak against the Prime Minister or the [Union] Home Minister, we were called anti-national. Now the statement [from Adani group] says this [the report] is anti-India. Who is India then? Is Adani ji India?” Mr. Baghel asked.