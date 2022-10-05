Architect of new Parliament says completing the project properly is the priority

The new Parliament building complex was to be completed by November in time for the winter session

Damini Nath NEW DELHI
October 06, 2022 02:24 IST

Construction work in full swing for the new Parliament Building Complex in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With the November deadline looming for the completion of the new Parliament building, the architect of the project said all involved were working hard to achieve the target on time but completing it properly was the priority.

Architect Bimal Patel, whose firm, HCP Design, Planning and Management, is the Central Public Works Department’s design consultant for the entire Central Vista redevelopment plan that includes the new Parliament building, told The Hindu in an interview on Tuesday that the project was a complex one.

When asked if the whole project or some parts of it would be done by November, Mr. Patel said it had been 21 months since construction began.

“For a building of this complexity and finish, 21 months is a very short time. So everybody is working hard to get it done. Let’s see what happens. The ambition, aspiration and hard work are there. But it’s just a very, very difficult project. Anybody in the industry will tell you that what has been achieved as of now is remarkable. If it takes a little bit more to ensure that it gets done correctly, then that is what should be and what will be,” Mr. Patel said.

The project is being carried out by Tata Projects Limited, which started construction on the site adjacent to the existing Parliament in January 2021, with the estimated construction duration being 21 months. According to the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the deadline for the project was November this year so that the winter session of Parliament could be held in the new building.

Speaking about the design of the building, Mr. Patel said: “Parliament is the most important institution of the country. It takes the diversity of our country and welds it into a nation. So we are trying to signify both the unity and diversity. The art will capture the diversity of the nation. It will try to address the complex functional needs such a building has.”

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the National Emblem on top of the new building.

