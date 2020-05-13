National

Archaeological Survey of India gets new chief

V. Vidyavathi is a 1991 batch Karnataka cadre officer

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) got a new Director General with the appointment of IAS officer V. Vidyavathi on Tuesday.

Ms. Vidyavathi is a 1991 batch Karnataka cadre officer, according to the order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday. She will be serving in the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

As on Wednesday, she was yet to take charge of the post, according to ASI officials.

