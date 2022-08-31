Arbitrators cannot determine their fee unilaterally, says Supreme Court

Apex court points to arbitral tribunal to determine costs, demand deposit

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 31, 2022 07:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Arbitrators in a dispute cannot determine their fees unilaterally and make it binding on the parties, the Supreme Court held in a judgment on Tuesday.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said arbitrators cannot be a judge of their own private claim against the parties regarding their remuneration. Unilateral determination of fees violates the principles of party autonomy and the doctrine of prohibition.

Exercising plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court held that “arbitrators do not have the power to unilaterally issue binding and enforceable orders determining their own fees. A unilateral determination of fees violates the principles of party autonomy and the doctrine of the prohibition in rem suam decisions, i.e., the arbitrators cannot be a judge of their own private claim against the parties regarding their remuneration”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It, however, said an arbitral tribunal has the discretion to apportion the costs (including arbitrators’ fee and expenses) between the parties in terms of Section 31(8) and Section 31A of the Arbitration Act and also demand a deposit (advance on costs) in accordance with Section 38 of the Arbitration Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The judgment said arbitrators’ fee must be decided at the inception to avoid conflict.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
laws

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app