Arbitration rulings should not be muddled, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that arbitration awards should be intelligible, reasoned and adequate, in order to avoid wastage of time for the parties concerned in the dispute.

“Muddled” awards would be detrimental to the very purpose of arbitration, which was speedy and amicable resolution of commercial disputes, Justice N.V. Ramana observed in a 21-page judgment delivered on Wednesday.

Section 31(3) of the Arbitration Act specifically mandates arbitrators to give clear reasons for arriving at their conclusions.

The verdict is significant as the government has declared its thrust on putting India on the global map as an international hub for arbitration. Arbitration and conciliation are hailed as primary methods of amicably settling commercial disputes which may otherwise take decades to resolve in a court of law.

Award set aside

The judgment, by a Bench also comprising Justices Mohan M. Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi, came on an appeal filed by Dyna Technologies against M/s Crompton Greaves in a 25-year-old dispute for payment of compensation for losses suffered due to unproductive use of certain machineries. A Madras High Court decision of April 2007, which set aside the Arbitral Tribunal’s award, was under challenge in the appeal.

Holding that the arbitral award was given in a “muddled and confused form,” the apex court set it aside as “unintelligible” and ordered payment of ₹30 lakh as full and final settlement to Dyna within eight weeks.

Cautions courts

The judgment said interference by courts in arbitral awards was limited as per Section 34 of the Arbitration Act of 1996.

“We need to be cognizant of the fact that arbitral awards should not be interfered with in a casual and cavalier manner, unless the court comes to a conclusion that the perversity of the award goes to the root of the matter without there being a possibility of alternative interpretation which may sustain the arbitral award,” Justice Ramana wrote.

The apex court warned courts against dismissing an arbitral award merely on the ground that its reasonings are inadequate. Courts should be careful about distinguishing between inadequate arbitral awards and unintelligible ones.

“Even if the court comes to a conclusion that there were gaps in the reasoning for the conclusions reached by the Tribunal, it needs to have regard to the documents submitted by the parties and the contentions raised before the Tribunal, so that awards with inadequate reasons are not set aside in casual and cavalier manner... On the other hand, ordinarily unintelligible awards are to be set aside, subject to party autonomy to do away with the reasoned award,” the judgment said.