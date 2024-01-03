GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arbitrary court orders summoning govt officials contrary to Constitution: Supreme Court

Pronouncing the judgement, the CJI said the courts cannot summon an official only because his view is different from that of the courts

January 03, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A bench comprising Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for courts emphasised that they needed to steer away from arbitrary summoning of officials.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for courts emphasised that they needed to steer away from arbitrary summoning of officials. | Photo Credit: ANI

Arbitrary court orders summoning government officials in judicial proceedings run contrary to the scheme envisaged by the Constitution, the Supreme Court held on January 3 and framed Standard Operating Procedures on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for courts emphasised that they needed to steer away from arbitrary summoning of officials.

Pronouncing the judgement, the CJI said the courts cannot summon an official only because his view is different from that of the courts.

It also said that courts must refrain from making remarks or observations to humiliate officers during court proceedings.

The top court also set aside the orders of the Allahabad High Court by which two secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh Finance Department were taken into custody.

Earlier, the bench had said that it will lay down the broad guidelines to be followed by courts across the country while summoning government officials.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / court administration / constitution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.