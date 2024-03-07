Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Naveen Patnaik’s long-time opponent Bijoy Mohapatra, joins BJD

There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. It came true when Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Mohapatra who is regarded as a long-time bête noire of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Thursday.
Ahead of elections, Mr. Mohapatra, who worked in a big technology company, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Mr. Patnaik at the latter’s residence.
Bijoy Mohapatra, a seasoned politician and close confidant of late Biju Patnaik, wielded significant influence in the latter’s chief ministership from 1990 to 1995. He played a pivotal role in the formation of the BJD as a regional party following the demise of Biju Patnaik.
However, in a peculiar turn of events in 2000, the Odisha CM withdrew the party’s endorsement of Mr. Mohapatra’s candidacy. The party had then registered an emphatic victory. Thereafter, whenever he contested any election for a seat in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the BJD mobilised all its resources to ensure his defeat.