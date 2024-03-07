GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Naveen Patnaik’s long-time opponent Bijoy Mohapatra, joins BJD

In 2000, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik had withdrawn the party’s endorsement for Mr. Mohapatra’s candidacy, leading to the latter’s political isolation in Odisha politics

March 07, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formally welcomes Arabinda Mohapatra into the Biju Janata Dal at the BJD chief’s residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik formally welcomes Arabinda Mohapatra into the Biju Janata Dal at the BJD chief’s residence in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. It came true when Arabinda Mohapatra, son of Bijoy Mohapatra who is regarded as a long-time bête noire of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Thursday.

Ahead of elections, Mr. Mohapatra, who worked in a big technology company, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Mr. Patnaik at the latter’s residence.

Party hoppers in a spot of bother over BJP-BJD alliance 

‘Thank your father’

“Arabinda babu, we welcome you to party. Work hard for the district of Kendrapara. You have my blessings and please thank your father also,” the Odisha CM told the new entrant at his residence. Mr. Patnaik also introduced Mr. Mohapatra to other party members as the son of Bijoy Mohapatra.

Bijoy Mohapatra, a seasoned politician and close confidant of late Biju Patnaik, wielded significant influence in the latter’s chief ministership from 1990 to 1995. He played a pivotal role in the formation of the BJD as a regional party following the demise of Biju Patnaik.

However, in a peculiar turn of events in 2000, the Odisha CM withdrew the party’s endorsement of Mr. Mohapatra’s candidacy. The party had then registered an emphatic victory. Thereafter, whenever he contested any election for a seat in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the BJD mobilised all its resources to ensure his defeat.

In Odisha, are the BJP and the BJD foes or frenemies?

Following this setback, Mr. Mohapatra established the Odisha Gana Parishad, which he later merged with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) before the 2009 polls. Disillusionment struck Mohapatra when the NCP extended its support to the BJD during that year’s elections.

In 2010, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party, but he could not find any strong footing in the saffron party. He continued to remain in wilderness for over a decade.

With the possibility of his son being fielded in Kendrapara district, the question on many people’s minds was whether the Odisha CM and the senior Mohapatra would reconcile their relationship.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Biju Janata Dal / Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.