Apprehended PLA soldier handed over to China

The Pangong Tso lake. Photo: Google Maps  

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier who was apprehended last Friday in Eastern Ladakh was handed back to China on Monday morning.

The PLA soldier had been handed back to China at Chushul-Moldo at 10.10 a.m., the Army said. He was apprehended on the early hours of January 8 after he transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), south of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh.

As a procedure in such circumstances, there was interrogation on the circumstances of the crossing and also medical examination before the handover.

Since the beginning of the standoff in early May, there has been massive deployment of troops and equipment along the disputed boundary in Eastern Ladakh and also along the LAC.

Last October, a Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long who was apprehended in Demchok area was also handed back at the Chushul–Moldo border point.

