Appreciate support of politicians but it does not help, say farmers

‘They want our support in coming polls’

A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and leaders of other opposition parties joined protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar and witnessed the proceedings of the farmers’ parliament, the farmers on Saturday said the support is welcome but it does not help them.

Davinder Singh Sandhu, member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Doaba, said: “They had all come here for their political gain and so that they have our support in the coming elections. It is good that they came to express solidarity but what good does it do us?”

‘Our protest has power’

Sukhwinder Singh Barwa from Ropar said the presence of Mr. Gandhi and other opposition MPs is testament to the power that farmers wield. “What this shows is that our protest has power and it is not just any other agitation. Though what difference does it make to us? These people were a part of the government when the laws were passed. They are now against it because it suits their politics,” he said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said the opposition MPs watched and listened to the proceedings of the kisan sansad. “These MPs said they are extending their full support to the farmers. The Speaker of the Kisan Sansad thanked the Opposition MPs, and said this kind of role reversal where elected parliamentarians are visiting the farmers’ parliament is good for democracy.”

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders since November last year demanding repeal of the three farm laws.