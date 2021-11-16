Appointments, transfers of judges notified

New Delhi

16 November 2021 20:54 IST

Appointments to Calculate High Court also notified

The Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the appointment of three additional judges to the Calcutta High Court and transfers made to the Madras and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Justice, Advocate Krishna Rao and Judicial officers Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee and Bibhas Ranjan De were appointed as Additional Judges to the Calcutta High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their elevation in September.

The Centre also notified the transfer of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court to Madhya Pradesh in accordance with the Collegium’s recommendations of October.

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari of the Allahabad High Court has been transferred to the Madras High Court.

His transfer was notified a day after the Centre accepted the collegium’s recommendations to transfer Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee from the Madras High Court to the Meghalaya High Court.

Though both the transfers were recommended in September by the collegium, they were made public only in November.