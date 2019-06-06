Appointment as External Affairs Minister: It was a surprise call, says Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar, who demitted office as Foreign Secretary last year and joined Tata Sons as president for global corporate affairs, said on Thursday that he did not expect his appointment as External Affairs Minister.
He said that until a few days ago, he was part of the executive committee organising the very event he was addressing, and had wondered which Minister they would invite.
“I must confess that I never dreamt that I would be the Minister in question,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.
He credited his predecessor, Sushma Swaraj, for helping “’Indians in trouble worldwide”, and declared that he would follow in her footsteps.
