Applications for JEE-Main open, to conclude on March 2 

February 05, 2024 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Applications for the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main are now open and will stay on till March 2, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, State code of eligibility, cities for second session, educational qualification details, and pay the examination Fees,” said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

“Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule,” she added.

The first edition of JEE-Main concluded earlier this week. The paper was attended by 95.8 per cent of the total candidates for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) - one of the highest ever turnout for the JEE (Main) since the NTA started conducting the test.

The exam was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) and in 21 cities outside India, including Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo, where the exam was held for the first time.

The admissions for the Centrally funded technical institutions like the NITs and IIITs takes place based on JEE (Main) score. The top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

