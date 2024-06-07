GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Application filed in SC on post-LS polls’ stock market fall

Petition says the significant recent fall in the stock market and the reported loss of crores showed ‘nothing has changed’ since the Adani-Hindenberg case

Published - June 07, 2024 10:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A lawyer has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit a report on the allegations of stock market crash and loss to investors after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

Bloodbath on D-Street on vote counting day: Sensex suffers worst single-day retreat in 4 years

The application was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who linked it with the Adani-Hindenberg case. Mr. Tiwari has asked for the SEBI investigation report into the Adani-Hindenberg case to be made public, saying the ordinary citizens have a right to know.

Pointing to how the apex court had, in the Adani-Hindenberg case, highlighted the need for a fool-proof regulatory framework to protect Indian investors, the lawyer said the significant fall in the stock market and the reported loss of crores showed “nothing has changed”.

“It is said that after announcements of exit polls in respect to the Lok Sabha 2024 results the share market went high, but when the actual results were announced the market crashed,” the application said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.