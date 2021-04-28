National

Appalled by Vardhan’s statement that there is no shortage of oxygen, vaccines: Chidambaram

Congress MP P. Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday said he was appalled by the health minister's statement that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines in the country and asked people to "revolt" against a government that is "assuming them to be fools".

"I am appalled by the statement of the Union Health Minister that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines or Remedesivir.”

"I am also appalled by the statement of the UP Chief Minister that there is no shortage of vaccines in UP," he said on Twitter.

He asked whether all the television channels were telecasting fake visuals and all the newspaper stories incorrect.

"Are all the doctors lying? Are all the family members making false statements? Are all the visuals and photographs fake? People must revolt against a government that is assuming all the people of India are fools," he said in a series of tweets.

Some media reports quoted Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines in the country.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2021 3:56:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/appalled-by-vardhans-statement-that-there-is-no-shortage-of-oxygen-vaccines-chidambaram/article34430455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY