ADVERTISEMENT

Apology over ‘damaging’ statements: SC says excerpt filed by IMA president illegible, font miniscule

Updated - August 27, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 12:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bench directed senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Dr. Asokan, to file physical copies of 20 editions of The Hindu newspaper in which his apology has been published within one week.

PTI

IMA president RV. Asokan. FIle | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan's unconditional apology published in a newspaper over his "damaging" statements in an interview to PTI was illegible and the font miniscule.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta directed senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Dr. Asokan, to file physical copies of 20 editions of The Hindu newspaper in which his apology has been published within one week.

‘The IMA has not covered itself with glory’: Supreme Court takes exception to IMA president’s remarks about top court

"We will not budge until we see advertisements in physical form, show us the actual size...The excerpt of the apology filed before us is illegible in as much as the font is miniscule. Counsel for IMA president is directed to file physical copies of 20 publications of The Hindu where the publication of apology has been done within one week," the bench said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 9, Dr. Asokan had told the apex court that his unconditional apology to the apex court over his "damaging" statements in an interview to PTI, where he had answered queries about Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's misleading advertisements case, has been published in various publications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the hearing on May 14, the bench had posed some tough question to Dr. Asokan over his "damaging" statements against the court in an interview to PTI and said, "You cannot sit on a couch giving an interview to the press and lampooning the court." The court had then made it clear that it will not accept his affidavit tendering apology at that stage.

Expressing displeasure over Dr. Asokan's comments a day before the top court was slated to the hear the matter, it had sought his response on an application filed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, which had urged the court to take judicial notice of the statements made by him.

In an interaction with PTI editors on April 29 for its programme '@4 Parliament Street,' the IMA president had said it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court criticised the association and also some of the practices of private doctors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US