HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apna Dal (S) reiterates support for caste-based census

“We fully support the demand of caste census in U.P. and across the country and raised it all forums including parliament”

October 18, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
“We fully support the demand of caste census in U.P. and across the country and raised it all forums including parliament,” said Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) president and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. 

“We fully support the demand of caste census in U.P. and across the country and raised it all forums including parliament,” said Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) president and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Apna Dal (Sonelal), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on October 17 reiterated its stand in favour of caste-based census, adding it supported the issue at all proper forums.

“We fully support the demand of caste census in U.P. and across the country and raised it all forums including parliament,” said Anupriya Patel, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) president and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Ms. Patel, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mirzapur, added the party will remain within the NDA fold and the alliance will emerge victorious in U.P. “We fought two Parliamentary and two Assembly polls together and will contest the 2024 election again unitedly,” said the Union Minister, while speaking with the presspersons, in Pratapgarh after the Sankalp Sabha on Apna Dal’s founder Sone Lal Patel’s death anniversary.

The smaller ally Apna Dal (S) won two seats, while the BJP on its own won 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in U.P., while the Anupriya Patel-led party emerged victorious on 12 assembly seats in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Related Topics

Apna Dal-Sonelal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.