GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apna Dal (K) suffered same treatment as JD(U) in INDIA bloc, alleges Pallavi Patel 

Though no proposal has come as yet from the BJP-led NDA, the party will take a call on any such invitation, added Ms. Patel

March 23, 2024 03:36 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader and Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel on March 22 said that the main parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc should clarify whether her party is still in the alliance or not, hinting that she was open to considering an alliance with the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Ms. Patel, daughter of party president Krishna Patel, claimed that the Apna Dal (K) was suffering the same plight in Uttar Pradesh as the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) did in Bihar.

On March 21, Akhilesh Yadav declared that his Samajwadi Party’s 2022 alliance with the Apna Dal (K) had been broken and the two parties were not allied for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. His statement came soon after the Apna Dal (K) unilaterally announced that it would contest three Lok Sabha seats under the INDIA bloc in U.P. The SP and Congress, both INDIA partners, have already split the U.P. Lok Sabha pie between them, with the Congress to contest 17 seats and the SP fielding candidates in the remaining 63 seats.

Clarifications needed

Ms. Patel responded, saying, “SP president Akhilesh Yadav and the main party of the Opposition bloc INDIA at the national level, Congress, should inform what is the status of our party. They should clarify if we are a part of the INDIA bloc or not. What happened with Nitish Kumar Ji in Bihar, citing lack of support and indecisiveness, the same is happening with Krishna Patel in Uttar Pradesh.”

She added that if any alliance proposal came from the NDA , the party organisation would take a decision. “No proposal has been received till date from the NDA, but if it comes, then the organization of the party will take a decision on it,” she said.

The Kurmi-centric Apna Dal was founded by the late Sonelal Patel during the 1990s, but has since seen a vertical split. One faction, named the Apna Dal (Sonelal), is led by Ms. Krishna Patel’s estranged daughter and Union Minister Annupriya Patel. The other faction is led by her other daughter Pallavi Patel. Both factions claim to enjoy considerable support among the Kurmi community in pockets of eastern U.P. The Kurmis, an influential Other Backward Classes (OBCs) community has a sizeable presence in roughly 10 Parliamentary seats in the state. 

Related Topics

India / Apna Dal-Kamerawadi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.