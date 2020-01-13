Apache, Chinook helicopters to make debut at R-Day parade

Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy lift helicopters, which were recently inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), will make their debut over Rajpath during the Republic Day flypast on January 26.

“Three Chinook helicopters will fly in a ‘vic’ formation and five Apache helicopters would be flying in ‘arrowhead’ formation,” Group Captain AR Tamta said briefing the media on the IAF’s participation in this year’s Republic Day parade on Monday.

In all, Republic Day 2020 flypast comprises of 41 aircraft of IAF and four helicopters of the Indian Army Aviation. These include 16 fighters, 10 transport aircraft and 19 helicopters. The aircraft and helicopters will fly 60-300 metres above ground level, he stated.

India has contracted 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinook helicopters from Boeing through the Foreign Military Sales programme of the U.S. government in September 2015 under a $3 bn deal.

So far, 17 Apache and 10 Chinook helicopters have been delivered. The government has also cleared the acquisition of six additional Apaches for the Army.