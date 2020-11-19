A.P. stays below 2,000 COVID-19 cases for tenth day

Thiruvananthapuram

19 November 2020 23:26 IST

Kerala records a dip in test positivity, adds 6,419 cases; 948 more cases in Telangana, 1,791 in Karnataka

With a slight dip in test positivity, Kerala reported 6,419 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after testing 67,369 samples, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 5,39,919 cases.

The test positivity rate reported was 9.53 %. While the State’s epidemic curve has begun to dip, low level of disease transmission is continuing throughout the State. The curve can ascend any time the local transmission spikes.As has been the trend since the past 10 days, the State reported more recoveries than new cases on Wednesday, with 7,066 patients leaving hospitals after recovering from their disease.The active case pool in the State further declined to 69,369 cases as the cumulative recoveries in the State rose to 4,68,460.

Also, 28 more deaths were added to the toll figure in the State. Of the deaths recorded on Wednesday, Thrissur accounted for seven, Kottayam and Ernakulam four each, Malappuram, Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram three each and Kollam and Kozhikode two deaths each.

Official figures also put the number of COVID patients who are critically ill and being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State at 891, with 217 requiring ventilator support.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, all cases with the exception of 98 cases (6,321 cases) are locally acquired infections, with 677 cases remaining untraced to any known source of infection. This include 68 cases of infection contracted by healthcare workers.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 887 cases, Kozhikode 811, Thrissur 703, Kollam 693, Alappuzha 637, Malappuram 507, Thiruvananthapuram, 468, Palakkad 377, Kottayam 373, Idukki 249, Pathanamthitta 234, Kannur 213, Wayanad, 158 and Kasaragod 109 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported less than 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, for the tenth day. There were nine new deaths.

The incidence was 1,236 new cases from 69,618 samples, with a positivity rate of 1.78%. Six out of 13 districts reported deaths. Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari reported two deaths each, while Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur reported one death each.

Eight districts reported less than 100 new infections, while West Godavari reported maximum new cases.

New infection additions were as follows: West Godavari district (220), Krishna (194), Guntur (181), Chittoor (157), East Godavari (155), Kadapa (60), Visakhapatnam (53), Srikakulam (51), Anantapur (49), Nellore (38), Vizianagaram (28), Kurnool (26) and Prakasam (24).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,940), West Godavari (90,941), Chittoor (82,443), Guntur (71,426), Anantapur (66,284), Prakasam (61,042), Nellore (60,968), Kurnool (59,998),Visakhapatnam (57,448), Kadapa (53,793), Srikakulam (45,132), Krishna (43,727) and Vizianagaram (40,358).

Recovery rate in Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Kadapa districts is nearly 99% and the same for Anantapur, Srikakulam and Prakasam is over 98%. The six districts have only 2,433 active cases as of Wednesday.

Telangana recorded 948 cases on Tuesday, with testing covering 42,433 people. Five more COVID-19 patients died. The new cases included 154 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 83 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 76 from Rangareddy, and 61 from Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Four cases were recorded in Narayanpet, and five from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Of the 42,433 people who got tested on Tuesday, 39, 65 opted government health facilities, and 3,068 got examined at private labs.

From March 2 to November 17, a total of 49,72,407 samples were tested and 2,59, 776 were positive for coronavirus. The total cases include 13,068 active cases, 2,45,293 who have recovered and 1,415 people who died.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,773 oxygen beds and 1,472 ICU beds were vacant on November 17. And in the 220 private hospitals, 2,814 oxygen beds and 2,196 ICU beds were available.

1,791 cases, 21 deaths on Wednesday

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,791 new cases and 21 more deaths.

Of the new cases reported, 933 were from Bengaluru Urban, and the district also accounted for 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said that Bengaluru’s COVID-19 case fatality rate (at 1.1%) was the lowest among all major cities.

With 3,36,880 recoveries and 17,707 active cases on Tuesday, the city’s recovery rate was 93.94% and active rate at 4.93%.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)