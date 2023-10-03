A.P. Skill Development Corporation case | SC posts Chandrababu Naidu’s petition to October 9

October 03, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Supreme Court on October 3 posted Chandrababu Naidu’s petition against Andhra Pradesh High Court’s refusal to quash FIR in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation case to October 9. The apex court directed all the parties to submit complete records submitted in the State High Court.

The petition, filed through advocate Guntur Pramod Kumar, has said the FIR was “an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge to derail the largest Opposition in the State”.

“The petitioner (Mr.. Naidu) was suddenly named in the FIR registered 21 months ago, arrested in an illegal manner and deprived of his liberty, motivated only by political reasons. Even though there is no material against him, the petitioner is being made to suffer an illegal and motivated investigation in clear violation of his fundamental rights,” the special leave petition said.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court’s order to remand him.

The High Court, in its September 22 order, said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021. The investigation was at its final stage, the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with private companies.