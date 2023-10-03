HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Skill Development Corporation case | SC posts Chandrababu Naidu’s petition to October 9

The Supreme Court directed all the parties to submit complete records submitted in the A.P. High Court

October 03, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu. File

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on October 3 posted Chandrababu Naidu’s petition against Andhra Pradesh High Court’s refusal to quash FIR in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation case to October 9. The apex court directed all the parties to submit complete records submitted in the State High Court.

The petition, filed through advocate Guntur Pramod Kumar, has said the FIR was “an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge to derail the largest Opposition in the State”.

“The petitioner (Mr.. Naidu) was suddenly named in the FIR registered 21 months ago, arrested in an illegal manner and deprived of his liberty, motivated only by political reasons. Even though there is no material against him, the petitioner is being made to suffer an illegal and motivated investigation in clear violation of his fundamental rights,” the special leave petition said.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court’s order to remand him.

The High Court, in its September 22 order, said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021. The investigation was at its final stage, the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with private companies.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Andhra Pradesh / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.