AP police ask Central agencies to probe Margadarsi chit fund

April 12, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Andhra Pradesh police have written to multiple Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, seeking a probe into the financial affairs of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited.

The State police have registered seven cases based on the complaints of the Assistants Registrar of Chits, said Additional Director-General of Andhra Pradesh Police (CID) N. Sanjay at a press conference on Wednesday. Among those named in the complaints are the company’s chairman and managing director.

“All the accused...were questioned once. However, they are giving evasive answers and not producing required information or documents either to the chit registrar or to the CID,” a police statement said. The police have alleged that the accused violated key Chit Fund Act provisions, diverted subscribers’ money for investment in mutual funds, and failed to furnish balance-sheets and accounts as required under the Chit Fund Act.

‘Witchhunt’

Denying the charges, the Margadarsi group said there had not been any complaint from any of its subscribers. “...the FIRs issued are totally frivolous, false and invented with deeply rooted conspiracy to defame the Ramoji Group deliberately and its established business over sixty years with blemishless track,” it said.

The group alleged that the “witchhunt” was due to its Telugu newspaper Eenadu being critical of the current State government’s “imprudent policies in the public interest”. It alleged that irrelevant legal provisions had been invoked in the cases.

‘Legitimate investment’

Countering the allegation about the investment of subscribers’ money in mutual fund instruments, the company said that the funds were from and out of the “free reserves accumulated over years out of the income generated from the branches”.

“Under the provisions of Section 14 of Chit Fund Act, the income by way of commission and penalties can be deployed by the company in any manner beneficial to the company at its complete discretion without any restrictive clause,” it claimed.