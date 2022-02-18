Anyone who refuses to bow before BJP is harassed, says Priyanka
Anyone who refuses to bow before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “harassed” in every possible way, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday while expressing support for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted in the final case of the fodder scam..
“This is an important aspect of BJP’s politics that the one who refuses to bow before them is harassed in every possible way. Lalu Prasad Yadavji is being attacked because of this kind of politics. I hope he will definitely get justice,” Ms. Vadra tweeted in support of Mr. Yadav.
On Tuesday, a special CBI court had convicted the former Bihar Chief Minister in the ₹139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam.
After the conviction, the 73-year-old politician was shifted to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then admitted to the State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.