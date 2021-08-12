Any political motive to merge Ranade Institute of Journalism will be thwarted, says Minister

Uday Samant to visit the Institute to discuss matter with protesting student outfits

With Pune’s student fraternity up in arms against the proposed merger of the iconic Ranade Institute of Journalism with the Pune University’s Media and Communication Department, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Thursday said the government would thwart any political ploy behind the move while assuring that he would visit the city over the weekend to review the matter.

“This institute is a vital resource for journalists and has a rich history. News has been published in a number of media outlets to the effect that it would be relocated to the Pune University premises [merger with Pune varsity’s communications department]. A number of student outfits have urged me to visit the Ranade Institute…I will accordingly be visiting it on August 14 to hear their problems. If this merger is a political ploy, then it will be quashed,” said Mr. Samant.

The Minister, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena, earlier tweeted saying its Yuvasena had demanded the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) not relocate the institute.

The institute, which operates out of a century-old British-era building, began its prestigious journalism course in 1964. Considered to be the crucible for Maharashtra’s budding journalists and communication experts, it is said to have opened new horizons for bright students from the rural hinterland.

Distinct identity

While the Journalism department became a full-fledged one under the Pune University in 1976 (being officially known as the Department of Communication and Journalism), its location away from the varsity’s premises — in the heart of Pune city on the Fergusson College Road — and its government-funded status ensured its distinct identity.

A number of former and current students, who have come together to form the ‘Ranade Bachao Kruti Samiti’, have alleged the merger to be a sinister connivance between some senior authorities in the Pune University’s Senate and some senior journalists to sell off the prime land (where the institute is located) and partake a share of the proceeds.

“The institute has been awarding the much-prized Masters degree for more than 50 years now and is considered as one of the best in the country of its kind in this field. As far as we know, some SPPU authorities plan to shift the course to the Pune university, thereby diluting the institute’s value by leaving it to conduct a couple of diploma courses. We have a good reason to believe that once the institute thus loses its educational value, the building, which is valued at over ₹400 crore, will be sold-off to a builder who will convert it into a shopping complex or mall,” alleges Harshal Lohokare, a city-based journalist.

Mr. Lohokare, an alumnus (2014-16 batch), said once the masters course was moved to the Pune varsity, then the fee, which is in a few thousands as it is government funded, would immediately shoot up to a few lakhs of rupees annually, thus denying students from the rural hinterland a level-playing field.

“Any decision to merge would completely alter the social and fee structure of the Journalism department, making it harder for students from the social margins to make a mark in the field of communication and mass media,” Mr. Lohokare said.

Evidence of the connivance

He said protesting student outfits had gathered evidence of the connivance between senior varsity officials and some senior journalists and would be submitting the proof to Mr. Samant when the latter visits the institute on Saturday.

“While we do not want to take any names of the senior officials, we have every reason to suspect that this is a far-reaching conspiracy. Such a move must be stopped at once. The very fact that such a move was considered by the SPPU without putting out a proper circular on their website reeks of illicit motives,” said student leader Kuldeep Ambekar, who is also president of the Student Helping Hand — a social outfit.

