Any failure to take action will mar EC’s credibility: Sitharam Yechury

April 23, 2024

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury shot off a letter to the Election Commission demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making inflammatory remarks in his speech in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc parties in a coordinated effort have called upon citizens to send in emails to the election panel raising this issue.

On April 21, Mr. Modi had said in Banswara, “should your hard-earned money be given to those with more children, infiltrators?”. Flagging the speech, Mr. Yechury said that this amounts to targeting one particular community and stands in total violation of Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People’s Act and the Model Code of Conduct.

He also quoted from EC’s own circulars, the latest was sent across on March 1, where the panel has advised the political parties against invoking religion and to maintain standard in public discourse. He also pointed out that CPI(M) has complained earlier of “blatant violations” by Mr. Modi but hasn’t got any response to the complaints.

“This is as brazen as it could get in indulgence in hate speech directed against a community. We have earlier precedents of banning leaders for such hate speeches,” Mr. Yechury said, in his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Mr. Yechury also called for an FIR to be lodged in this regard against Mr. Modi. “Any failure on the part of the EC to take suitable action will further undermine its credibility as an autonomous institution and lead to further vitiation of the environment for a free and fair poll,” he said. Party’s polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has gone ahead and filed a complaint with the Mandir Marg police station in this regard.

Separately, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale posted on X an appeal to the citizens. “If you’re equally disgusted with what Modi said today, it’s time to use your power. The Election Commission ignores the Opposition and has kept giving a free pass to Modi and the BJP. During elections, EC is not accountable to political parties. But they’re accountable to the people of India,” he wrote, also including the Chief Election Commissioner’s e-mail id with his post.

The INDIA parties coordinated with each other, to post out such appeals.

