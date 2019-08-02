National

Any discussion on Kashmir only bilaterally, with Pakistan, MEA tells Pompeo

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the 2019 ASEAN Summit in Thailand. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the 2019 ASEAN Summit in Thailand. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar  

more-in

The statement comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump expressing his wish to provide mediation for Indian and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday tweeted saying he had conveyed to his U.S. counterpart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally”.

The two met on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN 2019 summit in Thailand.

The statement comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump expressing his wish to provide mediation for Indian and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

“I would imagine they could get along very well, but if they wanted somebody to intervene, to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke frankly in (sic) India about it,” Mr. Trump had told reporters.

He was referring to his last week’s meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, where he had offered to help resolve the Kashmir issue saying Prime Minister Modi had asked him to.

The MEA had denied that statement, while the U.S. State department had said that Kashmir was bilateral issue.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Pakistan
Kashmir unrest
USA
India-United States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2019 12:15:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/any-discussion-on-kashmir-only-with-pakistan-only-bilaterally-mea-tells-pompeo/article28792048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY