Any change in Wakf Act will not be tolerated, says Muslim Personal Law Board

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has hit out at any proposed changes to the Wakf Act, 2013. “Any change in the Wakf Act which alters the nature of wakf properties or makes it easier for the government or any individual to usurp them will not be acceptable,” said AIMPLB spokesman SQR Ilyas. The board is contemplating legal redress if the government makes any “sweeping changes” to the Act.

He said: “According to media reports, the Government of India wants to change the status and nature of the Wakf properties through about 40 amendments to the Wakf Act, 2013, so that their possession becomes easier. A Bill may be introduced in the Parliament next week. The Muslim Personal Law Board considers it important to clarify that wakf properties are donations made by Muslim philanthropists dedicated to religious and charitable purposes — the government has only enacted the Wakf Act to regulate them.”

Incidentally, the Wakf properties have been mired in controversy in recent months with more than 20 mosques, dargahs and cemeteries in the Capital falling under the care of the Centre after being maintained by the Wakf Board for long. There have been allegations too of the Wakf properties being rented out or even sold for non-Wakf purposes.

The Wakf properties are protected by the Constitution of India and Shariat Application Act, 1937.

“The government cannot make any amendment that would alter the nature and status of these properties,” Mr. Ilyas said. “In all the decisions taken by the Modi government regarding Muslims, something has been taken away from them and nothing has been given, whether it is the closure of Maulana Azad Foundation or restricting minority scholarship or triple talaq.”

He said this issue would not be restricted to Muslims only. “After wielding the axe on Wakf properties, it is feared that the next number may be the endowments of Sikhs and Christians and then on the Maths and other religious properties of Hindus,” Mr. Ilyas feared. He said Muslims would never accept any amendment to the Wakf Act.

He appealed to the allies of the NDA and Opposition parties to reject any proposed changes and make sure the Bill is not passed by Parliament. He asked the Muslim community too “to unite against this malicious act of the government”.

