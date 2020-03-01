Anurag Thakur evades queries on hate speech

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Sunday evaded questions on his controversial speech during the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

“Sometimes, there is lack of information in the media, too, with regard to the way things are shown,” he said at a press conference here, after an interaction with trade and industry representatives.

Pressed further, he said: “You are lying. Whatever information the media has...first improve your knowledge. Half-knowledge is dangerous. The matter is in court, so I am not going to speak further.”

As for the communal riots in Delhi, Mr. Thakur said: “Whosoever is involved in the riots or in the incitement to the riots, strict action should be taken against them...”

He said the ‘Vivaad se Vishwas’ scheme was aimed at reducing litigation in the Income Tax Department.