Anupam Ray to be India's new permanent representative at UN Conference on Disarmament

New Delhi:

30 December 2021 10:23 IST

Senior diplomat Anupam Ray has been appointed as India's next permanent representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on December 29.

Mr. Ray, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

"Anupam Ray (IFS:1994), presently joint secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as the next ambassador/PR (permanent representative) of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva," the MEA said in a statement.

It said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Mr. Ray will succeed Pankaj Sharma.

Mr. Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Mexico.