Anup Chandra Pandey takes charge as Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI

09 June 2021 17:23 IST

Mr. Pandey joined Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to complete the three-member commission

Retired IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey on Wednesday took charge as Election Commissioner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement.

Mr. Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, joins Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to complete the three-member commission. He retired as Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

“Under his administrative leadership as Chief Secretary, the State successfully organised the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and Paravasi Bhartiya at Varnasi Diwas in 2019,” the statement read.

Mr. Pandey had served in the Defence and Labour and Employment Ministries.

“Mr. Pandey has a keen interest in writing and has authored a book titled Governance in Ancient India, which explores the evolution, nature, scope, functions and all related aspects of ancient Indian Civil Service from the Rig Veda period to 650 AD,” the ECI said.

Mr. Pandey was appointed by the President on Tuesday, filling the vacancy that was created when Mr. Chandra was elevated from Election Commissioner to the post of CEC upon the completion of then-CEC Sunil Arora's term in April.