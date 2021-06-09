ADD Anup Chandra Pandey appointed EC

New Delhi

09 June 2021 01:30 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed of Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, to the post of Election Commissioner.

Mr Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS, served as the former chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

The Law ministry notified the appointed late on Tuesday evening.

Following the elevation of Sushil Chandra as the Chief Election Commissioner in April, the position of an Election Commisioner was vacant since April 13.

The three member Election Commission has Rajiv Kumar as the other Election Commission.