Antony Blinken discusses CAA, love jihad and farmers protests with civil society representatives, meets Ajit Doval, S. Jaishankar

Inter-religious relations, freedom of the press, farmers protests, love jihad violence and minority rights were part of the discussion as visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a group of people that included a representative of the Dalai Lama in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting, a “civil society round-table” that is expected to raise some concerns from the government in New Delhi and a possible protest from China, was Mr. Blinken’s first engagement during his day-long visit to India.

Sources said Tibet was not directly raised during the meeting, but the lack of progress in China’s dialogue on the issue was discussed at the round-table which included Geshe Dorji Damdul, the Delhi-based Director of Tibet House. While representatives of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Authority or “government in exile” have met with U.S. diplomats in the past, the presence of Mr. Damdul in the meeting with Indian civil society with the U.S. Secretary of State in Delhi is a first.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Blinken spoke of “great challenges” for all democracies in the world, particularly India, and the U.S. where the U.S. Congress has been holding Committee hearings on the January 6 attack on the Capitol House by pro-Trump protesters. Speaking to the group, Mr. Blinken said the India-U.S. relationship was one of the “most important” in the world whose people were “connected by shared values”.

‘India, U.S. democracies in progress’

“The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity and equality of opportunity , the rule of law, fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief,” Mr. Blinken said in remarks released to the media, in which he called these freedoms the “fundamental tenets of democracies like ours” and said India and the U.S. were “democracies in progress” who discussed such issues as “friends”.

“We believe that all people deserve to have a voice in their government and be treated with respect no matter who they are,” Mr. Blinken added. The Modi government’s response to recent protests and dissent were part of the discussion that followed.

A photograph of the meeting tweeted shortly after showed constitutional lawyer Menaka Guruswamy, Inter-Faith foundation founder Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed and representatives of the Ramakrishna Mission, as well as Baha’i, Sikh and Christian NGOs present at the meeting with Mr. Blinken and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Atul Keshap.

Pegasus software issue

During the 45-minute discussion, Mr. Blinken received perspectives from the various representatives on the status of religious freedom, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) passed by the Modi government and anti-conversion (love-jihad) laws passed by some States, which have drawn international criticism. Other current issues, including the arrest of journalists and the recent revelations of a list of journalists and activists believed to be under surveillance using Israeli Pegasus software, were also discussed. In addition, the problems of farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders over the agriculture reform laws passed last year were part of the conversation, sources told The Hindu.

“We had a very useful discussion on everything that is happening in the country. India is passing through an ideologically transitional phase, and it is time for a closer engagement between those who hold secularism and those who hold Hindutva close to their hearts, not conflict and confrontation. The minorities must also engage with the majority community on this,” said Dr. Ahmed, whose book The meeting of minds: a bridging initiative was released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier this month, when asked about the meeting.

The U.S. Embassy declined to comment on the discussion.

After the round-table, Mr. Blinken met with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, followed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he departs for his next stop in Kuwait.

The round-table is significant as the Modi government had taken exception to comments by U.S. State department officials who had told journalists on Friday that Mr. Blinken would raise human rights issues and concerns over media freedoms during his meetings in Delhi. “As a long-standing pluralistic society, India is open to engaging those who now recognise the value of diversity,” government sources had countered.