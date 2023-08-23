HamberMenu
Antilia bomb scare case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

Ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

August 23, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
 former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma arrives at National Investigation Agency office in Mumbai. File photo

 former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma arrives at National Investigation Agency office in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Sharma along with police officers Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindranath Angre was a member of the Mumbai Police's encounter squad that killed over 300 criminals in numerous encounters. Salaskar had died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb planting case and the killing of Hiran.

A bench of justices A.S. Bopanna and P.S.Narasimha had reserved its order on August 21 after hearing submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case.

Pradeep Sharma was arrested in the case in June 2021.

